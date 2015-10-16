Chance of Thunderstorms, Flooding in Santa Barbara County

Advice

The threat of strong and locally severe thunderstorms has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Flash Flood Watch for portions of Santa Barbara County.

The watch, in effect from noon until the evening hours on Friday, affects mainly mountain areas, as well as passes and canyons, forecasters said.

The possible thunderstorms are the result of a cutoff low-pressure system, centered near Pt. Conception, that is drawing moist, unstable air into the region.

Rainfall rates up to 2 inches per hour are possible from the thunderstorms, which are expected to be slow-moving, forecasters said.

“Anyone traveling or planning outdoor activities in the mountains should closely monitor the latest weather and road conditions,” the National Weather Service said.

The forecast for possible thunderstorms comes a day after major mud slides closed Interstate 5 over the Grapevine north of Los Angeles.

That major north-south route was expected to remained shut down for most of Friday, pushing more traffic onto Highway 101 through the Central Coast, and causing major traffic tie-ups locally.

Highway 166 in the North County also was experiencing closures and heavy traffic back-ups.

However, roadway conditions were prompting possible closures of Highway 166 near New Cuyama. Also, Highway 33 north of Ventura was shut down near Wheeler Gorge, according to the CHP.

Partly cloudy skies were forecast through Sunday in Santa Barbara County, with highs in the low to mid-80s and overnight lows in the low 60s.

Sunny skies are expected to return on Monday, with highs heading back toward 90 by mid week.

