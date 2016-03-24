Chance Wright Leads Carpinteria Boys to TVL Win

Track & Field

Chance Wright had a big day for the Carpinteria track and field team, winning three events to lead the Warriors to a 73-63 Tri-Valley League dual meet victory over Foothill Tech on Thursday.

The Carpinteria girls were edged, 76-60.

Wright captured the 110 hurdles (16.63), 300 hurdles (44.28) and set a personal best in winning the pole vault at 11-6.

Ryan Springer won the triple jump (38-06) and high jump (5-6) and finished second in the long jump (18-8) behind teammate Tim Sanchez (19-03 1/4). Nico Garcia set a PR of 39-04 to win the shot put and took the discus (104-10).

Annalisa De Alba led the girls with PR performances in both the shot put (32-09) and discus (108-01). Gaby Fantone also was a double winner in the hurdle races, going 50.90 in the 300 and 17.73 in the 100 hurdles.

