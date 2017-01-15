Monday, April 23 , 2018, 11:50 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

‘Chances Are’ Mathis Will Play ‘Misty’ for Audience at Chumash Casino

By Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort | January 15, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Legendary and beloved Grammy Hall of Fame member Johnny Mathis is bringing “The Voice of Romance Tour 2017” to the Chumash Casino Resort at 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, in the Samala Showroom, Highway 246 in Santa Ynez. Tickets for the show are $75, $85, $95, $105 and $115.

Johnny Mathis Click to view larger
Johnny Mathis (Chumash Casino Resort)

Best known as a romantic singer, Mathis’ eclectic sound is a compilation of jazz, traditional pop, Brazilian music, Spanish music, soul, soft rock and rhythm and blues. Over the past 60 years, he has sold more than 350 million records worldwide, with several dozens of those albums achieving gold or platinum status.

Mathis' hits “Chances Are,” “Misty” and “It’s Not For Me to Say” have all been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

Mathis rose to superstardom by concentrating on the romantic side of jazz and pop music standards, earning himself great success among the adult contemporary audience.

In 1958 Mathis obtained tremendous popularity with his album “Johnny’s Greatest Hits.” It became one of the most popular albums of all time, spending an unprecedented 490 consecutive weeks (nearly 10 years) on the Billboard Top Albums chart.

Mathis’ career continued to thrive, obtaining at least one Top 40 hit in each decade of his career. Mathis’ No. 1 hits include “Chances Are” in 1957 and “Too Much, Too Little, Too Late,” a duet with Deniece Williams, in 1978. The duet’s success prompted Mathis to record multiple duets over the following years.

Mathis recorded with artists such as Natalie Cole, Gladys Knight, Jane Olivor, Stephanie Lawrence and Nana Mouskouri. Later in 2003, Mathis was awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Indulge or online at www.chumashcasino.com.

— Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 