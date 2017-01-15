‘Chances Are’ Mathis Will Play ‘Misty’ for Audience at Chumash Casino

Legendary and beloved Grammy Hall of Fame member Johnny Mathis is bringing “The Voice of Romance Tour 2017” to the Chumash Casino Resort at 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, in the Samala Showroom, Highway 246 in Santa Ynez. Tickets for the show are $75, $85, $95, $105 and $115.

Best known as a romantic singer, Mathis’ eclectic sound is a compilation of jazz, traditional pop, Brazilian music, Spanish music, soul, soft rock and rhythm and blues. Over the past 60 years, he has sold more than 350 million records worldwide, with several dozens of those albums achieving gold or platinum status.

Mathis' hits “Chances Are,” “Misty” and “It’s Not For Me to Say” have all been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

Mathis rose to superstardom by concentrating on the romantic side of jazz and pop music standards, earning himself great success among the adult contemporary audience.

In 1958 Mathis obtained tremendous popularity with his album “Johnny’s Greatest Hits.” It became one of the most popular albums of all time, spending an unprecedented 490 consecutive weeks (nearly 10 years) on the Billboard Top Albums chart.

Mathis’ career continued to thrive, obtaining at least one Top 40 hit in each decade of his career. Mathis’ No. 1 hits include “Chances Are” in 1957 and “Too Much, Too Little, Too Late,” a duet with Deniece Williams, in 1978. The duet’s success prompted Mathis to record multiple duets over the following years.

Mathis recorded with artists such as Natalie Cole, Gladys Knight, Jane Olivor, Stephanie Lawrence and Nana Mouskouri. Later in 2003, Mathis was awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Indulge or online at www.chumashcasino.com.

— Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort.