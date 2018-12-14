Sunny Skies Saturday Expected to Give Way to Light Rain by End of Weekend

Sunny skies are in store for Santa Barbara County on Saturday, but the National Weather Service said light rain showers are predicted for the end of the weekend.

The weather service said skies are expected to cloud up Sunday along the South Coast, with daytime highs in the lower to mid-60s.

The NWS predicts showers are likely to begin Sunday night and persist through Monday afternoon, and then skies are expected clear heading into the week.

Forecasts have called for a 50-percent chance of rain after midnight Sunday along the South Coast.

About a quarter-inch of rain or less is anticipated, said Kristen Stewart, a meteorologist with the NWS in Oxnard.

“I don’t think any thunderstorms are expected, but I would be aware of the natural areas where there might be mudslides just in case,” Stewart said.

The weather forecast calls for clear skies Tuesday through Wednesday.

Daytime highs in the 60s are likely Tuesday and in the low-70s Wednesday through Thursday. Overnight lows are expected to be in the 40s to mid-50s those nights.

“Skies will probably clear out, and then back to offshore winds to bring up temperatures,” Stewart said.

