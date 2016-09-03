Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 12:12 am | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Volleyball

Chanel Hoffman, Lindsey Ruddins Carry Offensive Load for UCSB in Win over Colorado St.

By Mitchell Clements, UCSB Sports Information | September 3, 2016 | 5:22 p.m.

Lindsey Ruddins and Chanel Hoffman paced UC Santa Barbara women's volleyball team to an upset of No. 25 Colorado State at the Thunderdome Classic on Saturday. The Gauchos won in three sets, 25-22, 25-23, 25-20.

Hoffman put down 16 kills and Ruddins added 12, and the pair combined for 67 attempts.

"Me and Chanel have a great connection on and off the court," Ruddins said. "And we always help each other out during the games and you definitely saw that today."

UCSB coach Nicole Lantagne Welch lauded the play of her go-to players.

"Today we were more obvious who we were going to," she said. "It wasn't always pretty, but we fought through some stuff and those two were big time for us. They were getting everything and the kitchen sink sent at them and they were still able to deliver for us."

That was never more evident than in the third game when the Gauchos closed out the sweep in the third set after withstanding a late CSU rally. With UCSB on top 21-19 and the Rams firing off two-straight points, Ruddins put their rally to an end with a thundering kill down the heart of the court. That play put the momentum back in the Gauchos' hands and they never looked back, as Ruddins and Hoffman ended the match with back-to-back kills.

"I feel really good about how we just kept fighting," Welch said. "It was a really hard-fought victory and we had to stay patient and calm to find our opportunities, and I thought we did a very mature job of that for being such a young group."

The Gaucho also impressed in stifling Colorado State's offense to just a .162 clip. Emilia Petrachi found herself in a familiar place in leading UCSB with 13 digs, while Hannah Juley was right behind her with 11. Adding to their defensive stats, the Gauchos were brutes at the net in out-blocking the Rams 11 to 7.5. Starting middles Phoebe Grunt and Elizabeth Sheffield paced the team with four blocks each.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 