Chanelle Hawken Promoted as Cox Communications California Vice President of Public Affairs

Chanelle Hawken has been promoted to vice president of public affairs for Cox Communications California.

In her new role, she will provide leadership and strategic direction to the government, community, media and public relations functions for the company’s California markets, including Santa Barbara, Orange County, Palos Verdes and San Diego.

Hawken joined Cox Communications in March 2016 as director of government and regulatory affairs, overseeing legislative and public policy, and leading the government affairs team in California in managing local, state and federal policy and advocacy.

“Chanelle brings a wealth of experience and leadership to her role, and she has a strong commitment to our customers, our community and our state,” said Sam Attisha, senior vice president and region manager for Cox California.

Prior to joining Cox, Hawken was vice president of public policy for the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce, managing public policy, government affairs, grassroots campaigns and community partnerships. She helped rebuild the chamber’s policy department as a leading voice for business and public policy in the San Diego region, and was appointed to Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s Pure Water Working Group.

Hawken worked in government relations and as a spokeswoman for the San Diego Regional Airport Authority, helping to create a statewide advocacy group of airports. She also served as lead policy adviser for then-San Diego City Council President Scott Peters.

Hawken is secretary/treasurer of the California Cable and Telecommunications Association, serves on the board of director and executive committee for the Downtown San Diego Partnership, and is on the PAC board and public policy committee for the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce.

A graduate of LEAD San Diego (2009) and Alumni Council member, Hawken is an adviser to the Public Leadership Institute and founded the chamber’s Young Leaders Program. In 2014, she was named among San Diego Metro magazine’s “40 Under 40,” and in 2015, she was a San Diego Business Journal “Women Who Mean Business” honoree.

Hawken, who holds a B.A. in political science from UC San Diego, received her Juris Doctorate from the University of San Diego School of Law and is a member of the California Bar.

— Ceanne Guerra is media and public relations manager at Cox Communications.