Change Makers to Discuss Economic, Social Impacts at ‘IMPACT X’ Event in Santa Barbara

Join author Paksy Plackis-Cheng and change makers from her book IMPACT X on May 19 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the New Vic Theatre, 33 W. Victoria St. in Santa Barbara.

The event is free and open to the public. RSVP to [email protected].

The panel will discuss economic and social impacts taking place in Santa Barbara and beyond.

Marcello Palazzi, Stanford University fellow, co-founder of B-Lab Europe and founder and president of the Progressio Foundation, will present how next-generation companies drive profit with purpose.

Panelists Amir Abo-Shaeer, founder of the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy and MacArthur Fellow, will share how he went from teaching an elective physics class to founding the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy.

Bruce Chernof, M.D., CEO and president of The SCAN Foundation and chair of the Federal Commission on Long-Term Health Care, will provide insight on the national debate on long-term health care.

Daniel Spitzer and Teresa Law, for-profit social entrepreneurs, will discuss how Mountain Hazelnuts, the first international social enterprise in the Himalayan Kingdom of Bhutan, will engage 15 percent of the population in building a major hazelnut production capability.

Others featured in the book are Santa Barbara change makers: UCSB Professor Emeritus Duncan Mellichamp and his wife, Suzanne Mellichamp, Lady Leslie Ridley-Tree, the Rev. Dr. Katherine Wiebe, Thomas Kenny and the Mosher Foundation.

Together with an oceanographer “Hero of the Planet” (according to Time Magazine), a nine-time Grammy Award winner, a U.S. Presidential Award winner and a Dutch 3D printing architect, they will give you a glimpse of their work and thoughts on why your unique community involvement matters.

With a foreword by economist Tomáš Sedláček, bestselling author of Economics of Good and Evil: The Quest for Economic Meaning from Gilgamesh to Wall Street, IMPACT X profiles 30 impact makers and their work and passions, from animal welfare, education and health care to youth development for a more livable world. As we work together, especially across sectors, we can address highly complex social issues.

What IMPACT X makes clear is that there is no individual strength without community support, and a community can only be healthy and strong with the support of the individual. Plackis-Cheng challenges readers to invest for impact — find the place where passion and economics meet — for soulful and purposeful community involvement.

"IMPACT X gives the reader an international journey of philanthropy. Plackis-Cheng’s inspiring interviews, successful examples, inclusive research and sensitive intuition inspire us all to be partners in creating a more giving future," philanthropist Anne Towbes said.

Click here for more information.