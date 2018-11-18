Pixel Tracker

Santa Barbara Police Station Proposal Could Displace Farmers’ Market

City officials eyeing commuter lot at Cota and Santa Barbara streets to build new facility

Customers buy fresh strawberries Saturday at the farmers' market in downtown Santa Barbara. City officials are eyeing the market location at Cota and Santa Barbara streets for a new police station.
Customers buy fresh strawberries Saturday at the farmers’ market in downtown Santa Barbara. City officials are eyeing the market location at Cota and Santa Barbara streets for a new police station. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | November 18, 2018 | 9:19 p.m.

A proposal to build a new Santa Barbara Police Department headquarters on the site of the weekly Saturday farmers' market has rattled the community and shined a spotlight on the city's transparency in decision making. 

The city wants to build the station at the site of a commuter parking lot on the corner of Cota and Santa Barbara streets, where the market has flourished for more than 30 years. 

"We would be so devastated if that happens," said Jen Gamble, who visits the farmers' market weekly with her children. "I have to believe there are other places."

Gamble spoke to Noozhawk on Saturday. She goes to the Tuesday farmers' market on State Street, but the Cota and Santa Barbara street lot offers a unique experience. 

"There's something about weaving in and out," Gamble said of the market's current configuration. "It offers a community experience that can't be replicated."

The current police station at 215 E. Figueroa St. needs a seismic upgrade, has soil contamination in the parking lot, and multiple plumbing and electrical infrastructure deficiences.

The city has been scrambling for more than two decades to figure out a way to build a new police station. A bond measure in 1999 was rejected by voters.

The project had many start-stops since then, but the passage of Measure C, a 1-percent sales tax increase, also created a revenue stream to help build the facility. 

The city is looking for a spot that would house 72,000 square feet of building, about 252 private parking spaces and 80 public parking spots. Part of the building would be three stories. 

Rob Oosterveer, owner of Los Padres Orchid Co. in Carpinteria, sells plants at the Saturday farmers' market in Santa Barbara. Oosterveer worries that a farmers' market move is a done deal, and that the city has already decided behind the scenes.
Rob Oosterveer, owner of Los Padres Orchid Co. in Carpinteria, sells plants at the Saturday farmers’ market in Santa Barbara. Oosterveer worries that a farmers’ market move is a done deal, and that the city has already decided behind the scenes. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)

"We need to pick a property that we own," said project manager Brad Hess. "It's the least expensive route, for sure, for this project."

In addition to the Cota commuter lot, the city is considering the site of the Louis Lowry Davis building at 1235 Chapala St. The farmers' market site, however, has picked up momentum and emerged as the favorite among city officials.

The project's architect, Brian Cearnal, said that it would take about 2½ to 3 years before any ground would be broken, time needed find a new location of the farmers' market. 

Hess at a recent planning commission meeting said the Santa Barbara Certified Farmers' Market needs to see the potential move as a business opportunity. 

"I believe we can improve on their existing business plan," Hess said. "I really believe no business is perfect, so we have challenged them to look through those opportunity lenses."

Hess said the city has already been supporting the farmers' market for 35 years and "we're not going away."

"It can be done and it can be done efficiently," Hess said. "It can be done with a plan. But mostly they need to buy into this idea, and we need to come up with the plans on how to assist that and how to help facilitate that all the way through. It's not going to be a simple, there's your location, go for it."

City Planning Commissioner John Campanella said Lower State Street needs an economic boost, and the farmer's' market group might benefit from a move to Parking Lot 11, which is next to State Street.

"You have the added benefit of connectivity to State Street, an area we are trying to economically revitalize," Campanella said.

Commissioner Deborah Schwartz raised concerns about having the police station downtown.

"Just moving the market itself, even to a desirable location downtown, may not mean the success or the survivability of the market as we have come to know it in the 35 years we have had it in the location," Schwartz said. "I am concerned about moving the farmers' market."

Rob Oosterveer, owner of Los Padres Orchid Co. in Carpinteria, worries that the farmers' market move is a done deal, and that the city has already decided behind the scenes.

"Wherever they move the market to, the market is going to go down," Oosterveer said. "It won't be the same."

Oosterveer was one of the original sellers, remembering the days when the market was at Santa Barbara High School, and there were about "seven guys in their stationwagons" selling items. 

"It won't be the same market," he said.

Alissa Stott visits the farmers' market about twice a month. It's where she buys her veggies, squash and fruit. 

"I like that it's a small space on the corner," Stott said. "It contributes to a community feel. It would be sad to see it go."

The City Council ultimately will make the decision as to where to build the new police station. 

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

