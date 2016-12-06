Changing Direction, Lompoc Council Agrees To Certify Motorsports Park EIR

Approval of environmental report only one step for project and comes after delay during Nov. 1 meeting

The Lompoc City Council reversed course Tuesday night, and decided it did not need to recirculate an environmental impact report for a proposed motorsports park, instead certifying the document.

The 3-2 vote came five weeks after the city’s consultants raised concerns during the Nov. 1 public hearing about a comment regarding the document’s noise analysis.

On Tuesday night, councilmen Jim Mosby, Dirk Starbuck and Victor Vega agreed to certify the EIR, while Mayor Bob Lingl and Councilman DeWayne Holmdahl voted against it.

“The EIR — I’m happy with,” Starbuck said. “I agree with what the consultants put forward. I think everybody’s getting their bang for their buck.”

Released in late June, the draft EIR prepared by Meridian Consultants of Westlake Village identifies the environmental impacts of the planned activities at the proposed motorsports park and cites ways to minimize or mitigate significant adverse impacts.

The park proposed by a subcommittee of the Lompoc Valley Park, Recreation & Pool Foundation calls for the phased development of off-highway vehicle tracks, pit areas, motocross arenas, grandstands, a 1/8-mile drag strip, and a vehicle storage structure.

Certification of the EIR is one small step in the process, which also requires separate land-use approval, possibly taking up to 18 months.

“If all that happens is this EIR is certified, this project still cannot go forward,” City Attorney Joe Pannone said. “It’s a different process that has to be gone through.”

During the Nov. 1 hearing, speakers called the EIR flawed and inadequate, before the noise concerns derailed the certification.

Upon a more thorough review of those concerns, city staff determined they were not valid and noise was not a significant impact, Planning Manager Lucille Breese said.

Motorsports park supporters and opponents spoke out Tuesday night, echoing many of the sentiments voiced previously

Steve Dietrich also questioned the environmental document’s findings and impact on the community.

“The path you’re going is going is going to be very harmful for business, be very harmful for the city, and be disastrous for the residents,” he said.

Jason Osborne, whose letter sparked the previous delay, said the revised response fails to answer every technical question he raised about the draft EIR.

“You cannot certify this EIR in its current format because it becomes a legally binding document to which this project has to be built against to safeguard against the California Environmental Quality Act,” Osborne said. “In it’s current form, there is zero mitigation for noise.”

Motorsports park supporters urged the councilmen to approve the document, with Chris Darling reading from the children’s story “Chicken Little” in criticizing the statements of opponents.

“Let’s have a little reality here,” Darling said. “This foot dragging on the motorsports park is absolutely disgraceful.”

He added that a handful of people are providing misinformation, and that the facility will use muffled cars, not dragsters.

While recommending the council certify the EIR, staff said they would not file the notice of determination.

“That approach is being taken to do what can be done to help avoid unnecessary litigation regarding that certification and the associated legal costs,” Brreese said.

