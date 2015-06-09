Channel Cat Offers Unique Venue for United Way’s Thank You Reception

Recently, close to 90 supporters of United Way of Santa Barbara County gathered aboard the Channel Cat for an evening of wine, hors d’oeuvres and an award ceremony honoring those individuals who showed significant support for UWSBC’s local community programs, such as Fun in the Sun, United for Literacy and the Financial Empowerment Partnership.

The event was sponsored by City National Bank.

Guests included members of the Alexis de Tocqueville Society, who make a gift of $10,000 or more on an annual basis to United Way. Last year, 20 individuals, couples and local family foundations contributed over $280,000 for United Way programs. UWSBC’s Leadership Circle is comprised of 283 individuals who pledge between $1,000 and $9,999 from home and in the workplace. Their combined gift was over $758,000.

The reception featured guest speaker Alma Garcia, a former Fun in the Sun scholar who attributes much of her success to her childhood experience at FITS. Garcia credited FITS with stimulating her mind and raising her self-esteem and confidence.

Two extremely philanthropic anonymous supporters received the Alexis de Toqueville Award for Outstanding Philanthropy.

Baba2films production led by Stan Roden and Phyllis de Picciotto received the Outstanding Volunteer of Time, Talent & Treasure for Individual Leadership Giving Award.

— Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing United Way of Santa Barbara County.