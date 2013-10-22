Channel City Club’s ‘China Town Hall’ Webcast to Feature Madeleine Albright

The Channel City Club and its Committee on Foreign Relations announces the seventh "China Town Hall: Local Connections, National Reflections," from 4 to 6 p.m. next Monday in partnership with the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations.

This live webcast will feature the Honorable Madeleine Albright, former U.S. secretary of state. Following the live webcast, C. Cindy Fan, Ph.D., prominent China specialist, will be on-site to discuss “China’s Human Tide.”

Secretary Albright was appointed secretary of state in 1997, and earlier served as the U.S. permanent representative to the United Nations and a member of the president’s Cabinet. She is chair of the Albright Stonebridge Group, a global strategy firm, and chairs the Albright Capital Management LLC, an investment advisory firm focused on emerging markets.

She is the recipient of the Presidential Medal Freedom in recognition of her contributions to international peace and democracy.

Fan is a professor of geography and Asian studies at UCLA, and is internationally known for her research on migration and regional development in China.

"China Town Hall: Local Connections, National Reflections" is a national day of programming designed to provide Americans across the United States and beyond the opportunity to discuss these issues with leading experts. The National Committee on U.S.-China Relations is the leading national, nonpartisan public affairs organization devoted exclusively to building constructive and durable relationships between the United States and China.

For more information and registration, required by Friday, call 805.564.6223 or email [email protected].