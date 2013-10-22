Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 11:50 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Channel City Club’s ‘China Town Hall’ Webcast to Feature Madeleine Albright

By Channel City Club | October 22, 2013 | 2:25 p.m.

Albright
Madeleine Albright

The Channel City Club and its Committee on Foreign Relations announces the seventh "China Town Hall: Local Connections, National Reflections," from 4 to 6 p.m. next Monday in partnership with the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations.

This live webcast will feature the Honorable Madeleine Albright, former U.S. secretary of state. Following the live webcast, C. Cindy Fan, Ph.D., prominent China specialist, will be on-site to discuss “China’s Human Tide.”

Secretary Albright was appointed secretary of state in 1997, and earlier served as the U.S. permanent representative to the United Nations and a member of the president’s Cabinet. She is chair of the Albright Stonebridge Group, a global strategy firm, and chairs the Albright Capital Management LLC, an investment advisory firm focused on emerging markets.

She is the recipient of the Presidential Medal Freedom in recognition of her contributions to international peace and democracy.

Fan is a professor of geography and Asian studies at UCLA, and is internationally known for her research on migration and regional development in China.

"China Town Hall: Local Connections, National Reflections" is a national day of programming designed to provide Americans across the United States and beyond the opportunity to discuss these issues with leading experts. The National Committee on U.S.-China Relations is the leading national, nonpartisan public affairs organization devoted exclusively to building constructive and durable relationships between the United States and China.

For more information and registration, required by Friday, call 805.564.6223 or email [email protected].

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 