Channel City Club Presents Talk on National Security by Dr. Steven P. Bucci

The Channel City Club will host speaker Dr. Steven P. Bucci at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2015 at The Fess Parker Resort in the Reagan Room. Bucci's topic will be "A National Security Tour de Force: Threats, Strategic Environment & US Capabilities?"

Until recently, Bucci served as deputy assistant secretary of defense, Homeland Defense. In this position he oversaw the policy issues involving the Defense Domains (Air, Land and Maritime), National Guard operational issues, Domestic Counter Terrorism and readiness exercises.

Bucci assumed the duties of the military assistant to the Secretary of Defense Donald H. Rumsfeld July 1, 2001, and served in that capacity through the 9/11 attack and throughout the Global War on Terrorism.

He retired from active duty in the spring of 2005 but continued serving as the staff director of the Immediate Office of the Secretary and a Presidential appointee as a member of the Senior Executive Service.

Bucci was raised in Dobbs Ferry, N.Y., and he entered the United States Military Academy at West Point. He graduated with a bachelor's in national security and public affairs in 1977.

In 1986 and 1987, he earned a master's and Ph.D. from the University of South Carolina, both in international relations. He is also a graduate of the U.S. Army War College, the Hellenic Army War College in Thessaloniki, Greece, and the Department of State Senior Seminar.

His highest award is the Defense Distinguished Service Medal. He also has the Bronze Star, the Special Forces Tab, Master Parachutist’s wings and the Order of Naim Frasheri, 1st Class (Albanian).

Commissioned in the Infantry, Bucci served in various leadership positions in the 82nd Airborne at Fort Bragg, N.C., before joining the 5th Special Forces; from that point in his career, he served in Greece as a detachment commander, at Fort Jackson, S.C., as a brigade operations officer, and in the Foreign Area Officer program.

He completed four years of graduate study, language training at the Defense Language Institute, and regional training in the Balkans. Bucci moved to the 7th Special Forces, conducting numerous counter drug and development deployments across Latin America.

Bucci was selected to be the first ever resident defense attaché in Tirana, Albania. In the period 1994 to 1996, he planned, coordinated and oversaw nine combined exercises and numerous other high level activities.

Moving to Fort Campbell, Ky., to command the 3d Battalion of the 5th Special Forces, he led major operational deployments to eastern Africa, the Persian Gulf, and South Asia, including Operation Desert Thunder. Post command he served as the defense attaché in Sarajevo, Bosnia.

