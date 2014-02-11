Channel City Club to Hear from Plastic Surgeon Peter Grossman on ‘Innovations in Burn Care’

At noon Wednesday, Feb. 19, the Channel City Club will welcome Dr. Peter Grossman, M.D., F.A.C.S., president of the Los Angeles Society of Plastic Surgeons, to the podium at Fess Parker's DoubleTree Resort.

His talk is titled "Innovations in Burn Care: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow."

Dr. Grossman is a board-certified plastic surgeon, whose practice includes cosmetic and reconstructive surgery and the care of the burn-injured patient.

A reconstructive surgeon for more than 20 years, Dr. Grossman owns and performs all cosmetic surgery at the Grossman Surgi-Center in West Hills.

He is the medical director of Grossman Burn Centers at West Hills Hospital, San Joaquin Hospital in Bakersfield, St. Luke’s Medical Center in Phoenix and Research Medical Center in Kansas City. He serves on the National Faculty for Advanced Burn Life Support for the ABA and an expert reviewer by the Medical Board of California.

A graduate of Northwestern University and the Chicago Medical School, Dr. Grossman is a member of several academic societies and has authored and co-authored 35 medical journal articles and six text books.

His accomplishments have been featured on ABC’s Prime Time Live, The Learning Channel and the Discovery Health Channel. He lectures extensively across the country.

For reservations, please email [email protected] or call 805.564.6223 by Sunday. The cost is $35 for members and $40 for guests.