Channel City Club to Turn Spotlight on Leading Ladies of California History at Marilyn DeYoung Talk

By Channel City Club | January 7, 2016 | 9:50 a.m.

The Channel City Club will host fourth generation Californian Marilyn Brant Chandler DeYoung, who will speak on the topic Remarkable Women of California, for its next luncheon, which will take place Monday, Jan. 25, 2016, at The Fess Parker.

DeYoung's family consists of descendants of Otto Brant, the pioneering real estate developer and entrepreneur, who were part of a close circle of some of the most prominent citizens of the burgeoning city of Los Angeles.

DeYoung has a unique vantage beyond that provided by her family.

She attended Stanford's prestigious Marlborough School and UC Los Angeles, where she received a master’s degree in urban planning. Additionally, she was married to Otis Chandler, publisher of the Los Angeles Times and scion of another powerful California family for 30 years.

Undoubtedly, she has had a front row look into the lives of the women who helped shape both Los Angeles and the state of California, allowing her to capture the spirit of these trendsetters and pioneers as no one else has. 

A devout history buff, DeYoung has spent a lifetime developing friendships with many of these famous and not so famous women, capturing their stories in her memory.

Using historical references, personal interviews and her own personal recollections, DeYoung has crafted an insider’s view of these influential women’s lives.

Her vivid biographies and photos of the ladies give a distinct social history to the women’s movement and the growth of California.

From philanthropists to athletes, performers to politicians, entrepreneurs and educators, first ladies and writers, 82 19th- and 20th-century women are brought to life in DeYoung's book, Remarkable Women of California.

The cost to attend is $35 for members and $45 for nonmembers. Payment will be accepted in the form of checks made payable to Channel City Club or credit card.

Reserve a space by filling out a form and mailing it to Channel City Club, P.O. Box 2247, Santa Barbara, CA 93120. Reservations for the luncheon must be received prior to Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2016. 

For more information, contact Channel City Club at 805.564.6223 or [email protected].

 
