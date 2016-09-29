Channel Drive Closed for Corporate Event at Biltmore in Montecito

Numerous corporate jets descended on the Santa Barbara Airport in connection with the gathering

Rumors were swirling after notices were posted that Channel Drive would be closed Thursday afternoon and night — for a private corporate event at Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore in Montecito.

But little information about the event was available.

What is known is the Biltmore applied for a special-event permit, and Channel Drive was expected to be closed from 5 to 9 p.m., according to the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department.

The permit doesn’t include the specific event information, just a “VIP Corporate Event” coordinated by AlliedPRA.

Parking on Channel Drive was restricted in the area before the road closure, which may start as soon as 3 p.m.

A representative of AlliedPRA said the private event is for a corporate client who wanted exclusivity, but would not provide more information.

There will still be access to Butterfly Beach, and the Coral Casino is open during The Biltmore private event, she said.

There were reports that Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, was involved with the event, but that could not be confirmed.

Numerous corporate jets arrived at the Santa Barbara Airport on Wednesday and Thursday, including several high-end Gulfstream and similar aircraft.

Several departed from Teterboro Airport in New Jersey, which is popular with wealthy people from nearby New York City, according to the FlightAware website.

Others were en route from the Bay Area, Las Vegas and Boston, among various locations.

It could not be confirmed how many were associated with The Biltmore event, but airport officials indicated it was an unusually high number of corporate jets converging on Santa Barbara.

