Channel Islands Aviation Extends Memorial Scholarship Deadline

Channel Islands Aviation has extended the deadline for youths to apply for the Khrystyna Gavryushenko Memorial Scholarship.

The scholarship benefits a local teen interested in a career in aviation. The new deadline is July 8 and the winner will be announced July 12.

Honoring Khrystyna Gavryushenko, an alumna of the Channel Islands Aviation’s Youth Aviation Academy and Flight School as well as an intern at the company, the scholarship will include a flight simulator lesson, a flight lesson and a Private Pilot Ground School Course, a $700 value.

Last August, Gavryushenko was killed in a car accident in Prescott, Ariz., before she was to begin studying at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. She graduated from Oxnard High School in 2014.

The inaugural memorial scholarship is open to youths ages 12-19 who are interested in pursuing an aviation career.

Applicants are asked to write a one-page essay on why they want a career in aviation. The essay must be approved by their parents and should be mailed to [email protected].

For more information on the scholarship, contact Channel Islands Aviation at 805.987.1301 or visit www.ciaflightschool.com.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing Channel Islands Aviation.