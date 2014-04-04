Channel Islands Aviation Offering Scholarship for Its Youth Aviation Academy

One lucky child will get a scholarship to learn how to fly airplanes this summer.

Channel Islands Aviation has offered a scholarship to one of its Aviation Academy summer camps.

“Flying is our passion, and we want to help share that passion with the teens in our community,” said Sarah Oberman Bartush, flight school manager at Channel Islands Aviation. “We love teaching and seeing their huge smiles as they land.”

During Aviation Academy, teens will learn from aviation professionals and guest speakers about aviation careers, aero dynamic, aviation weather, air traffic control, airport diagrams, aviation history and more.

The Basic Aviation Academy will be held from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. June 18-20 and July 9-11 at the Camarillo Airport, 305 Durley Ave. in Camarillo.

The Advanced Aviation Academy will be held from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. June 25-27 and July 16-19 at the Camarillo Airport.

A pizza and graduation party will follow the Friday session every week.

Any 12- to 16-year old can apply by writing and submitting a one-page essay on why they want to take flying classes. Parents must give permission for teens to participate and fly with Channel Islands Aviation.

This is Channel Island Aviation’s third year running the Aviation Academy, which it started to help curb the forecasted pilot shortage. Due to the pilot shortage, which is already here according to a recent Wall Street Journal article, CIA has partnered with SkyWest Airlines in a Pilot Cadet program separate from the annual Youth Aviation Academy.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing Channel Islands Aviation.