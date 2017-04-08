Monday, April 23 , 2018, 8:24 pm | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Scholarship Can Help Aviation Student to Soar

By Jennifer Goddard for Channel Islands Aviation | April 8, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

“Why do you want a career in aviation?” That’s the essay question for local teens applying for the Khrystyna Gavryushenko Memorial Scholarship to attend the Channel Islands Aviation summer Youth Aviation Academy.

The scholarship honors Khrystyna Gavryushenko, an alumna of the Channel Islands Aviation’s Youth Aviation Academy, an intern at the academy’s office, and a 2014 graduate of Oxnard High School.

In August 2014, Gavryushenko was killed in a six-car accident in Prescott, Ariz., before she was to begin studying at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, said Sarah Oberman Bartush, manager of the aviation school and chief marketing officer for Channel Islands Aviation.

Open to teens 17 and younger, the scholarship will include entrance to the Youth Aviation Academy, a flight lesson, and the Cessna ground-school course. Deadline to apply for the scholarship is May 1.

“Applicants are asked to write a one-page essay on why they want a career in aviation,” said Bartush. “Parents must approve the essay, which should be mailed to [email protected]

The scholarship winner will be announced at Pilots, Parents & Planes, a complimentary event for teens interested in aviation and their parents, scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 10. Industry-related guest speakers will be featured, and light refreshments will be provided.

The Youth Aviation Academy will held at Channel Islands Aviation, at the Camarillo Airport, 350 Durly Ave. in Camarillo.

The cost is $349. Ground instruction, a pilot logbook, a t-shirt, flight simulator lesson, and lunch on the last day of the program are included in the fee. There is an optional $119 flight lesson.

Both the Basic Aviation Academy and Advanced Aviation Academy will be held 8 a.m.-noon, June 14 through 16. (Wednesday, Thursday and Friday).

For more information on the Khrystyna Gavryushenko Memorial Scholarship and Channel Islands Aviation’s Youth Aviation Academy, contact Channel Islands Aviation, 987-1301 or www.flycia.com.

Channel Islands Aviation, based in Camarillo, provides private and professional flight training, aircraft sales and rentals, charter flights, FBO services and more. For more information on CIA, call 987-1301 or visit www.flycia.com.

— Jennifer Goddard for Channel Islands Aviation.

 
