Channel Islands Fiduciary Group Opens New Office in Santa Barbara

Channel Islands Fiduciary Group has opened a new office at 132 E. Figueroa St. in downtown Santa Barbara.

With a focus on incapacitated elders and dependent adults, CIFG offers conservatorship and trust administration, personal care coordination, in-home care management and powers of attorney services.

“A fiduciary assumes responsibility for a position of trust, such as a conservator or a personal representative of an estate,” says CIFG Principal Courtney DeSoto. “Sometimes we are court appointed, and sometimes we are hired privately by an individual or family member looking for extra protection and support for a vulnerable elder. As professional fiduciaries at CIFG, we are licensed, insured and bonded.”

DeSoto has over 15 years of social service experience with the County of Santa Barbara, and she served as the court investigator for the Santa Barbara Superior Court, where she worked specifically for the probate division monitoring conservatorships and guardianships for legal compliance.

She founded CIFG to reach beyond the constraints of public service employment.

DeSoto earned her bachelor’s degree from Westmont College and her J.D. from Santa Barbara College of Law.

To contact DeSoto, call 805.804.3131. For more information on CIFG, visit www.cifiduciarygroup.com.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing Channel Islands Fiduciary Group.