Boys Soccer
Channel Islands Has Too Much Firepower for Carpinteria
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports
| December 8, 2016 | 7:21 p.m.
Alex Ramirez slammed home a header off a Luis Garcia corner kick early in the first half to tie score, but Channel Islands responded with three unanswered goals for a 4-1 win over the Warriors in their home opener on Thursday.
"Our young men lost focus at times and Channel Islands took advantage of our mistakes by scoring on defensive breakdowns and great team play," said Carpinteria coach Leo Quintero.
Carpinteria is back in action on Saturday at Dos Pueblos.
