Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary Seeks Education, Tourism Advisory Council Applicants

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary is seeking applicants for four seats on its advisory council.

The council ensures public participation in sanctuary management and provides advice to the sanctuary superintendent.

The sanctuary is accepting applications for the following seats: education (primary and alternate) and tourism (primary and alternate).

“The diversity of perspectives represented on the advisory council are an important component in the management of Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary,” said Chris Mobley, sanctuary superintendent. “Having input from local education and tourism sector experts helps us fulfill our mandate to increase awareness and build stewardship of this special place.”

Candidates are selected based on their expertise and experience in relation to the seat for which they are applying, community and professional affiliations and views regarding the protection and management of marine resources.

Applicants who are chosen as members or alternates should expect to serve a two-year term.

The advisory council consists of 21 primary and alternate members representing a variety of public interest groups. It also includes 20 governmental primary and alternate members representing federal, state and county agencies.

Applications are due Sept. 5, 2016. Application kits can be downloaded from the sanctuary’s website. For further information, contact Jessica Morten by email at [email protected], by phone at 805.893.6433 or by mail at NOAA Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary, University of California, Santa Barbara, Ocean Science Education Building 514, MC 6155, Santa Barbara, CA 93106.

Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary was designated in 1980 to protect marine resources surrounding San Miguel, Santa Rosa, Santa Cruz, Anacapa and Santa Barbara islands. The sanctuary spans approximately 1,470 square miles, extending from island shorelines to six miles offshore, and encompasses a rich diversity of marine life, habitats and historical and cultural resources.

NOAA’s mission is to understand and predict changes in the Earth’s environment, from the depths of the ocean to the surface of the sun, and to conserve and manage our coastal and marine resources.

Join NOAA on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and its other social media channels.

— Jessica Morten is a resource protection specialist and 2016 California Sea Grant Fellow at NOAA Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary.