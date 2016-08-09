Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 1:38 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary Seeks Education, Tourism Advisory Council Applicants

By Jessica Morten for the NOAA Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary | August 9, 2016 | 10:40 a.m.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary is seeking applicants for four seats on its advisory council.

The council ensures public participation in sanctuary management and provides advice to the sanctuary superintendent.

The sanctuary is accepting applications for the following seats: education (primary and alternate) and tourism (primary and alternate).

“The diversity of perspectives represented on the advisory council are an important component in the management of Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary,” said Chris Mobley, sanctuary superintendent. “Having input from local education and tourism sector experts helps us fulfill our mandate to increase awareness and build stewardship of this special place.”

Candidates are selected based on their expertise and experience in relation to the seat for which they are applying, community and professional affiliations and views regarding the protection and management of marine resources.

Applicants who are chosen as members or alternates should expect to serve a two-year term. 

The advisory council consists of 21 primary and alternate members representing a variety of public interest groups. It also includes 20 governmental primary and alternate members representing federal, state and county agencies. 

Applications are due Sept. 5, 2016. Application kits can be downloaded from the sanctuary’s website. For further information, contact Jessica Morten by email at [email protected], by phone at 805.893.6433 or by mail at NOAA Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary, University of California, Santa Barbara, Ocean Science Education Building 514, MC 6155, Santa Barbara, CA 93106.

Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary was designated in 1980 to protect marine resources surrounding San Miguel, Santa Rosa, Santa Cruz, Anacapa and Santa Barbara islands. The sanctuary spans approximately 1,470 square miles, extending from island shorelines to six miles offshore, and encompasses a rich diversity of marine life, habitats and historical and cultural resources.

NOAA’s mission is to understand and predict changes in the Earth’s environment, from the depths of the ocean to the surface of the sun, and to conserve and manage our coastal and marine resources.

Join NOAA on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and its other social media channels.

Jessica Morten is a resource protection specialist and 2016 California Sea Grant Fellow at NOAA Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 