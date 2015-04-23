Channel Islands Outfitters Named to ‘Best for Community’ List

Channel Islands Outfitters, a local paddle sports rental center and outdoor adventure company, has been named to the "B Corp Best for the Community" list among businesses from 38 other countries.

This honor, awarded by B Lab, recognizes businesses with a positive overall community impact and is granted to the top 10 percent of Certified B Corporations.

Honorees are businesses recognized for creating positive impacts for their workers communities, and the environment. Categories of honorees were recognized for micro, small and mid-sized businesses around the globe.

Channel Islands Outfitters is a local service based company that operates guided kayaking and snorkeling adventures at the Channel Islands National Park and offers paddle sports rentals at the Paddle Sports Centers in the Santa Barbara Harbor and at Goleta Beach.

CIO became a B Corp in 2013 and was awarded “Best for the World, Overall” honors in 2014. In its continued efforts to give back to the community, CIO not only encourages all full-time employees to volunteer time to local non-profits, but also pays each of its employees for 20 hours of this volunteer time annually. Additionally, CIO donates 1 percent of gross sales to local organizations that educate, preserve, and protect the ocean and natural places.

“Giving back to the community is a value that my parents instilled in me at an early age. Now I get to promote this value with my employees. I hope that they, too, appreciate the significance and impact they can make in their community,” CIO co-founder and CEO Garrett Kababik said.

Each company recognized for its socially conscious achievement is a Certified B Corporation, a certification that identifies companies using the power of business to solve social and environmental problems. To become a Certified B Corporation, companies must meet rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency. Today there are over 1,200 Certified B Corporations, across 121 industries and 38 countries.

“Today's honorees inspire all companies to compete not only to be best in the world, but best for the world. We hope many will take the first step by using the B Impact Assessment to measure and manage their impact with as much rigor as their profit,” said Jay Coen Gilbert, co-founder of B Lab.

Additional 2015 Best for Community Honorees include a telecommunications company in Afghanistan, a social housing production company in Mexico and business throughout the United States.

— Marjorie Large is a publicist representing Channel Islands Outfitters.