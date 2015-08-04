Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 4:15 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 
Channel Islands Y Brings on New Board Members

By Hannah Rael for Channel Islands YMCA Association | August 4, 2015 | 11:47 a.m.

The Channel Islands YMCA Association has announced Sally Irving as Board Chair and Robert Saperstein and Robert Williams as new board members.

The Channel Islands YMCA Board of Directors provides governance, policy, direction and fundraising support for the association. Additionally, each of the seven Channel Islands YMCA branches has a community-based Board of Managers.

Sally Irving, Board Chair

Sally Irving is a top-performing executive with more than 30 years of management experience in finance and administration successfully applied in large corporate settings and start-up environments.

Irving’s management experience began in New York in the private sector, followed by a progression of financial management positions with New York Power, an electric utility producing 25 percent of the State’s electricity needs, culminating in the position of Vice President-Corporate Finance, including directing in-house management of over $2 billion investment portfolio.

Sally Irving, board chair

With her relocation to Santa Barbara in 1996 began her track record in structuring technology startups for successful venture funding, mergers and acquisitions including her role as CFO for Agile Materials, Direct Stock Market and Durand Communications.  

Irving is a graduate of Colorado State University, Fort Collins.

As an independent corporate finance consultant for the past five years, Irving has continued to create financial planning and administrative structure for developing companies, including new leaders in alternative energy technologies, high tech optical manufacturing, telecommunications hardware and business enterprise software.

Robert J. Saperstein, New Board Member

Robert J. Saperstein is a managing shareholder of the California offices of Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck. Saperstein's practice focuses on water law and related environmental issues, primarily representing public entities, potable water and recycled water suppliers.

Robert Saperstein, board member

He counsels and advocates in both transactional and litigation settings and appears before local agencies, the California State Water Resources Control Board, various regional water quality control boards, the California Public Utilities Commission and state and federal courts.

Saperstein has successfully argued before the California Court of Appeals in both water-related and general business litigation matters.

Saperstein was selected by his peers for inclusion in the 2011, 2012 and 2013 edition of The Best Lawyers in America, the oldest and most respected peer-review publication in the legal profession.

Robert E. Williams, New Board Member

Robert E. Williams brings to the YMCA Association his experience in executive leadership and management in urban planning and real estate development.

Williams served for 16 years as division president of The Irvine Company based in Newport Beach, leading the development of significant projects, notably University Research Park, an innovative partnership with UC Irvine.

Robert Williams, board member

As founder and Principal of HVW2, Inc., Williams provided development consulting to public and private agencies throughout California and in Malaysia and the People’s Republic of China.

Williams has served on the boards of the County of Sonoma Planning Commission, Irvine Chamber of Commerce, World Trade Center Association of Orange County and was a council member of the Urban Land Institute. He received a Bachelor of Science in business administration from Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Penn.

Williams served as Company Officer, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, First Infantry Division, Viet Nam.

About the Channel Islands YMCA

Established in 1887, the Channel Islands YMCA is a charitable organization of seven YMCA branches serving Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties including: Camarillo Family YMCA, Lompoc Family YMCA, Montecito Family YMCA, Santa Barbara Family YMCA, Stuart C Gildred YMCA in Santa Ynez, Ventura Family YMCA and Youth & Family Services YMCA which operates Noah’s Anchorage Youth Crisis Shelter, the Isla Vista Teen Center and My Home at Artisan Court.

The Y is the nation’s leading nonprofit committed to strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. The Channel Islands YMCA serves over 46,000 individuals and provides over $1.3 million in financial assistance to families in need for child care, YMCA memberships, away and day camps, youth sports and teen after-school programs.

For more information, visit http://www.ciymca.org or call 805.569.1103.

—Hannah Rael is a publicist representing Channel Islands YMCA Association.

 
