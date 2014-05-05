Channel Islands YMCA’s Margo Byrne Recognized as ‘Top Woman in Business’

Margo Byrne, Channel Islands YMCA chief operating officer, has been honored by the Pacific Coast Business Times as a Top Woman in Business in the nonprofit realm.

This year, 110 nominations were sent in, and Byrne stood out as an editor’s pick.

Byrne was recently promoted to COO after a highly successful career as executive director at the Ventura Family YMCA.

Now leading the operation side of the $16 million, seven-branch organization from the association headquarters in downtown Santa Barbara, Byrne was enticed by the YMCA 13 years ago because of the Y’s dedication to lifelong wellness and overarching mission to strengthen the community.

She was the first female COO of the Channel Islands Y, and says she believes in the work the Y does with youth, health and social responsibility so much that she would, “probably volunteer here if I won the lotto.”

— Tina Hernandez is the marketing director for the Channel Islands YMCA.