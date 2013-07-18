Channel Islands YMCA Announces Promotions of Margo Byrne, Amy Bailey Jurewicz

The Channel Islands YMCA is proud to announce two new appointments, both effective as of July 1.

Ventura Family YMCA Executive Director Margo Byrne has been appointed to the position of chief operations officer of the Channel Islands YMCA, and Amy Bailey Jurewicz has been promoted to the position of executive director of the Ventura Family YMCA.

Byrne began her career with the YMCA as a lifeguard and swim instructor in Virginia in 1991. After receiving a MSEd degree in physical Education, she joined the Ventura Family YMCA in 2000 as the aquatics director. By 2005 she was named associate executive director and shortly thereafter promoted to the position of executive director.

Over the past eight years she has been the catalyst in making significant strides in program development, membership growth and financial development while building and partnering with a strong team of staff and volunteers.

This past November, due to a transition at the Lompoc Family YMCA, Byrne guided the Lompoc branch through some very crucial months leading up its annual membership drive and through the initial stages of the branch’s annual Campaign for Youth and Families fundraiser.

Byrne has now been appointed to the new position of chief operations officer at the Channel Islands YMCA association where she will assist in leading, guiding and providing support to the organization’s growing branches and strategic initiatives.

“I am honored and excited to have the opportunity to serve the Channel Islands YMCA in this new role,” Byrne said. “I believe passionately in the work the Y does and look forward to the opportunity to continue to be a part of this organization.”

Taking over the executive director position at the Ventura Family YMCA will be Amy Bailey Jurewicz. She has a bachelor’s degree in business and marketing from California State University-Northridge. She has completed the YMCA Executive Preparatory Institute and is certified as a YMCA organizational leader.

During the period of time that Byrne was assigned to the Lompoc branch, Bailey Jurewicz served as branch manager for the Ventura Y. Her focus was to continue to move Ventura forward while carrying out the day-to-day operations of the branch.

She has been with the Ventura YMCA for eight years and has served as associate executive director for five years.

During that time, membership has grown exponentially, business practices have been honed and the branch has developed into a leader in youth programs in the community.

“I am excited and honored to be part of such a great organization,” Bailey Jurewicz said. “I look forward to working with our board of managers, directors and volunteers to continue to serve Ventura and the surrounding communities.”

