Channel Islands YMCA Association Office Relocates to Downtown Santa Barbara

By Tina Hernandez for the Channel Islands YMCA | November 18, 2013 | 8:14 a.m.

The Channel Islands YMCA Association Office has secured a new home in the heart of downtown Santa Barbara, with the generous support and assistance of Union Bank.

The new location at the corner of Carrillo and Anacapa streets offers greater visibility and a unique opportunity for a nonprofit.

As the Channel Islands YMCA was seeking a new lease on its office space, the Union Bank property became an opportunity for the YMCA to redirect the same amount of funds for lease payments to mortgage payments.

“Union Bank went to great lengths to provide a purchase price and loan package that made it possible for the Channel Islands YMCA to purchase this prime property. This allows us to invest in our own assets and will eventually free funds to go directly to programs,” said Sal Cisneros, president and CEO of the Channel Islands YMCA. “This transaction  is a superb example of a socially responsible company like Union Bank investing in the long-term health of a community based organization like the Y.”

The YMCA will occupy a large portion of the building and is seeking a tenant for the additional 4,129 square feet of space.

An Open House is scheduled for Dec. 12 from 5 to 8 p.m. The new office is located at 105 E. Carrillo St.

— Tina Hernandez is the marketing and communications director for the Channel Islands YMCA.

