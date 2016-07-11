Channel Islands YMCA Campers Come Together for Color Games Competition
Central Coast YMCA campers sport colorful t-shirts during The Y’s Color Games. The day of friendly competition took place July 8, 2016. (Hannah Rael / Channel Islands YMCA photo)
By Hannah Rael for the Channel Islands YMCA | July 11, 2016 | 2:20 p.m.
More than 500 Channel Islands YMCA campers, spanning age groups from kindergarten through junior high school, came together Friday, July 8, 2016, at the Santa Barbara Family YMCA for “The Color Games,” a fun-filled day of friendly competition.
The campers came from day camps located at the Camarillo Family YMCA, Lompoc Family YMCA, Montecito Family YMCA, Santa Barbara Family YMCA, Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA in Santa Ynez and Ventura Family YMCA.
The Color Games marks the only time that all of the Channel Islands YMCA campers come together for an event.
— Hannah Rael is a publicist representing the Channel Islands YMCA.
