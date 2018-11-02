Channel Islands YMCA Earns Top Rating From Charity Navigator

The Channel Islands YMCA has received a four-star rating from Charity Navigator, nation’s largest charity evaluator, for strong financial health and commitment to accountability and transparency. Charity Navigator has awarded only the most fiscally responsible organizations a four-star rating.

“Attaining a four-star rating verifies that Channel Islands YMCA exceeds industry standards, and demonstrates to the public its trustworthiness. We are very proud to the highest rating possible,” said Jill Rode, Channel Islands YMCA chief development officer.

In honor of the recognition and to help kick off the giving season, local YMCAs will participate in #GivingTuesday, Nov. 27, a national day of giving back and helping those in need. Charities, families and businesses nationwide will celebrate generosity and the power of #GivingTuesday.

The Channel Islands YMCA, comprised of branches in Montecito, Santa Barbara, Santa Ynez, Lompoc, Camarillo and Ventura, values donors’ trust and assurance that donations are being used wisely and effectively to serve and strengthen the community.

Established in 1887, Channel Islands YMCA is a charitable organization of seven YMCA branches serving Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, and Youth and Family Services YMCA which operates Noah’s Anchorage Youth Crisis Shelter, the St. George Family Youth Center and My Home.

— Shianne Motter for Channel Islands YMCA.