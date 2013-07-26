Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 11:19 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Channel Islands YMCA Elects Ric Ruffinelli as Board Chairman

By Susan Sawyer for the Channel Islands YMCA | July 26, 2013 | 7:58 a.m.

Ruffinelli
Ric Ruffinelli

The Channel Islands YMCA is proud to announce the election of Ric Ruffinelli as chairman of its Board of Directors.

Ruffinelli is a principal at ZestNet, a digital development and strategic marketing firm in Ventura. He has more than 25 years of experience in the health care and retail industries. Prior to becoming a co-owner of ZestNet, he spent nearly 18 years in the health-care industry as a chief financial officer and hospital administrator.

He also worked as the chief financial officer of Dob’s Tire Stores, where he played an integral role in the merger of Dob’s Tire Stores and Parnelli Jones Inc. This new organization was the fifth-largest independent tire company in America, boasting more than 90 retail sites and five wholesale and racing locations.

Ruffinelli earned his graduate degree in business from the USC.

He is president of the Ventura College Athletic Association, former president of the Los Angeles Archdiocese Education Council, a member of the Ventura YMCA Board of Managers and board treasurer for the National Disaster Search Dog Foundation.

Ruffinelli’s hobbies include coaching youth sports, motivational speaking and announcing sporting events for St. Bonaventure High School and Ventura College.

He and his wife, Penny, have been married for 44 years and are the proud grandparents of five grandchildren.

— Susan Sawyer is the communications and marketing director for the Channel Islands YMCA.

