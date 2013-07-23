Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 12:30 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Channel Islands YMCA Honors Volunteers, Appoints New Officers

By Susan Sawyer for the Channel Islands YMCA | July 23, 2013 | 8:23 a.m.

The Channel Islands YMCA held its 126th Annual Meeting and Awards Presentation at the El Paseo Restaurant on June 20.

More than 140 members, board members, staff and community members from Santa Barbara and Ventura counties were in attendance.

The event kicked off with a welcome from association board chairman George Leis. Leis has been the board chair of the Channel Islands YMCA since 2011 and is concluding his term as president. He was recognized for his outstanding leadership and service.

The evening’s board business included the election of new officers: board chair Ric Ruffinelli, vice chair Sally Irving, immediate past chair Leis, secretary Damon Brink and treasurer James Armstrong.

The highlight of the evening was the presentation of the YMCA Golden Triangle of Distinguished Service Awards by James Armstrong, Finance Committee chair. Volunteers were honored for their outstanding service to the community through the seven branches of the Channel Islands YMCA.

“YMCAs are first and foremost volunteer organizations; volunteer-founded, volunteer-based and volunteer-led. Volunteers are at the heart of every YMCA, and that is why YMCAs are at the heart of community life” said Sal Cisneros, Channel Islands YMCA president and CEO. “Without our volunteers, we would never be able to provide the degree of services and aid we provide the community each year,” he added in extending his gratitude and sincere appreciation to the distinguished group.

In recognition of outstanding service, the following volunteers were presented the YMCA 2013 Golden Triangle of Distinguished Service Award:

» Darryl Priest — Camarillo Family YMCA

» Loretta and Mike Merewether — Ventura Family YMCA

» Kenneth Kahn — Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA, Santa Ynez

» Liz Powell — Lompoc Family YMCA

» Darren Caesar — Montecito Family YMCA, Channel Islands YMCA

The evening also celebrated and recognized the outstanding accomplishments of staff, financial development achievements and innovative programming.

— Susan Sawyer is the director of communications and marketing for the Channel Islands YMCA.

