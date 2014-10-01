Friday, April 6 , 2018, 10:37 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Channel Islands YMCA Named Gold Fit-Friendly Worksite by American Heart Association

By Tina Hernandez for the Channel Islands YMCA | October 1, 2014 | 9:29 a.m.

The American Heart Association recently recognized the Channel Islands YMCA as a Gold Fit-Friendly Worksite.

This honor is awarded to organizations that acknowledge and promote the importance of a healthy workplace for employees.

“As a Gold level award recipient you have not only recognized the importance of a healthy workplace for your employees, but have taken important steps to create a culture of wellness by providing support to employees, and we commend you,” said Nancy Brown, CEO of the American Heart Association.

Healthy living is one of the focus areas of the YMCA. Branches of the local seven-branch Y assocation encourage employees to improve their own health, while working simultaneously to improve the well-being of their local communities. Examples include monthly challenges focused on wellness goals, such as 30 minutes of exercise a day or developing better eating habits such as eliminating processed foods.

Chief Operating Officer Margo Bryne invites other local businesses to visit ciymca.org for more information on creating a healthy workplace and a listing of employee wellness challenges.

“We’re thrilled to receive this recognition," Bryne said. "We hope to help other businesses do the same for their employees.”

Employers are encouraged to contact the YMCA at [email protected] to talk about ways the Y can help create healthier and happier employees.

The American Heart Association gives recognition to CIYMCA on the American Heart Association’s website by clicking here, in addition to local recognition by the American Heart Association at community events.

— Tina Hernandez is the marketing director for the Channel Islands YMCA.

