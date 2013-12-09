Channel Islands YMCA Welcomes New Marketing Director Tina Hernandez

Tina Hernandez, the Channel Islands YMCA's new marketing and communications director, although new to the nonprofit world, brings more than 12 years of marketing experience with her to her new post.

Sal Cisneros, president and CEO of the seven-branch association, characterized Hernandez as having “a personal set of values that align perfectly with the YMCA values.”

“The YMCA is a nonprofit like no other, and I am grateful to be a part of it," Hernandez said. "I have a passion for healthy living, contributing something positive to my community, and for children and teens — having four of my own. The Y encompasses my passions. This opportunity is a dream come true.”

The Channel Islands YMCA serves more than 46,000 individuals and provides over $1.3 million in financial assistance to families in need for childcare, YMCA memberships, away and day camps, youth sports and teen after-school programs.

The Channel Islands YMCA Association Marketing Department offers support and guidance to seven branches, located throughout Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, including Santa Ynez, Lompoc, Santa Barbara, Montecito, Ventura, Camarillo and a Youth and Family Services branch.