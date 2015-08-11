YMCA Partners with LIVESTRONG to Create Free Program for Cancer Survivors

Advice

LIVESTRONG at the YMCA helps cancer survivors to regain their physical, emotional and spiritual strength through a 12-week free exercise and wellness program.

Many of us have a friend, family member or spouse that has been diagnosed with cancer.

Our Y has partnered with the YMCA of USA and the Livestrong Foundation to provide a program called LIVESTRONG at the YMCA.

In partnership with the medical experts, we are providing a program to help survivors in the program feel alive and well again.

We are providing this cancer wellness program because addressing community needs is what the YMCA.

Our next free 12 week session begins Tuesday, Sep. 15, at six Channel Islands YMCA locations.

Please contact Health & Wellness Director Nicki Marmelzat, at 805.686.2037 x223 for more information.

—Nicki Marmelzat represents Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA.