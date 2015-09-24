Channel Islands YMCA Welcomes Mark DePaco and Barrett Cordero to Board

Advice

The Channel Islands YMCA Association is pleased to announce the addition of two new board members: Mark A. DePaco and Barrett Cordero.

DePaco is a partner with Fell Marking LLP’s corporate law group, where he focuses on mergers and acquisitions, venture financing, ownership transition, intellectual property licensing and commercial real estate matters.

Prior to Fell Marking, DePaco worked at MBV Law in San Francisco, Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth in Santa Barbara and the Motion Picture Legal Affairs offices of 20th Century Fox Film Corporation.

A Santa Barbara native and Santa Barbara High School alumnus, he received his bachelor's in political science from UC Los Angeles and his J.D. from the University of Southern California Law.

DePaco is currently a member of the board of directors of the Dream Foundation and the LaCumbre Foundation. He lives in Santa Barbara with his wife, Renee, and three children: Cameron, James and Luke.

Cordero is the president of BigSpeak Inc, a leading global speakers bureau representing business icons, thought leaders, athletes, entertainers and others with sales in 65 percent of the Fortune 1000.

He is the driving force of all aspects of the company, including sales, operations, talent representation, finance, marketing innovation and key investment decisions for the growing global business.

Prior to joining BigSpeak Inc, Cordero served as an account representative for Commission Junction and manager for the Santa Barbara Four Seasons Biltmore. He received his bachelor's in business economics from the University of Santa Barbara, California.

Cordero currently resides in Santa Barbara with his wife, where he enjoys hiking, surfing and spending time with family, friends and pets.

He previously served the Channel Islands YMCA as a volunteer, assisting fundraising efforts during a capital campaign.

— Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing the Channel Islands YMCA.