Channel Islands YMCAs Aim to Inspire Healthier Lifestyles

Over the past several decades our nation has fallen into a rut of unhealthy lifestyles, including a lack of physical activity and unhealthy eating. This has led to an increase in chronic diseases such as heart disease, cancer and diabetes, which are now collectively our nation’s leading causes of death.

In addition to these chronic diseases and health conditions, unhealthy living is also associated with a lower quality of life. This crisis emphasizes the need to provide resources and support to those who need help getting on a path to healthier living. And the YMCA is doing just that.

During the month of September, local Ys are encouraging people of all ages to experience all the Y has to offer with a free one-week trial membership. Plus, you’ll enrich your spirit, mind and body even more with a Y program of your choice up to $50 when you become a member.

Maybe you don’t know about all the great programs and friendly people you’ll find at the Y, but now you can find out. YMCA programs focus on wellness, family strengthening and community connections. Stop by or call your local Y. Our caring staff are here to answer your questions and provide the support you need to get started on a path towards living a healthier life.

As a leading nonprofit committed to strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility, the Channel Islands YMCAs serving Santa Barbara and Ventura counties believe that obesity and chronic diseases can be effectively addressed on a local level with a commitment to programs and initiatives that give people the support they need to sustain healthier lifestyles. In fact, Ys nationwide are working to ensure that all of the places where people live, work, learn and play provide opportunities for healthy living.

To learn more about the YMCA programs and support available to help you get started, contact your local YMCA branch to schedule an appointment.

— Susan Sawyer is the communications and marketing director for the Channel Islands YMCA.