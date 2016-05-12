Channel League-Champion Dos Pueblos Finishes Strong, Beats Ventura, 7-2

Baseball

Dos Pueblos celebrate Senior Day and its fifth straight Channel League baseball title Thursday with a 7-2 win over Ventura at Scott O'Leary Field.

The Chargers swept the Cougars in the three-game series and finish league with a 9-3 record (19-8 overall).

Coach George Hedricks threw six pitchers over the course of the game, with sophomore Isaac Coffey picking up the win in the his varsity pitching debut.

Colter Nisbet belted a two-run triple and Gio Macias had a two-run single to pace the DP offense.

The Chargers scored in each of the first four innings, including three runs in the third.

DP now waits for the CIF playoff draw on Monday. The first round begins on Thursday.

