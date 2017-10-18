Channel League Doubles Final 4 to be Determined Thursday

Tennis

The Channel League girls tennis doubles tournament went long on Wednesday, with one match suspended by darkness.

The Dos Pueblos team of Hannah Kleidermacher and Danya Belkin and Savana Mata and Maura Mannix of San Marcos completed one set in the quarterfinals before the match was suspended by darkness. The DP team won the set 6-3. They'll resume play at 10:30 a.m. at DP, with the winner facing top-seeded Maya Krishnasamy and Isabella Francis of Ventura in the semifinals at 2 p.m. at the Cathedral Oaks Athletic Club.

The other semifinal is set between Santa Barbara's Clarie Stotts-Laura Dragone and No. 2 seed and undefeated Kelly Coulson of and Samanta De Alba of San Marcos.

The doubles final is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

The singles final between No. 1 Yuka Perera of San Marcos and No. 2 Mikala Triplett of Dos Pueblos is also at 3:30 at Cathedral Oaks AC.

Stotts-Dragon outlasted teammates Eva Kershner-Hannah Echt, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2, to reach the semifinals. De Alba and Coulson won 6-1, 6-1 over DP's team of Alesa Somer and Mia Chou.

Krishnasamy and Francis eliminated Santa Barbara's Brooke Morison and Natalie Brewer, 6-1, 6-4.