Channel League Doubles Tennis Tournament Under Way

The Channel League Individual Doubles Tournament began Wednesday at Santa Barbara High School.
Some matches went the distance, and two upsets occurred. There was brilliant play on all courts
Seeds
1. Mattea Kilstofte/Madison Hale (Santa Barbara)
2. Katie Yang/KC Egger (Dos Pueblos)
3. Sorenson/Gulden (SB)
4. Wang/Shott (DP)
5. Casey/Cuttler (SB)
6. Yoos/Cano (DP)
7. McDaniel/Bosse (San Marcos)
8. Dalton/Monroe (SB)
First Round
Hale/Kilstofte (SB) def Schwendtfeger/Poirier (V) 61 60
Sorenson/Gulden (SB) def Perrett/Birch (B). 60 60
Wang/Shott (DP) def Pulver/Shinn (SM) 61 62
Casey/Cuttler (SB) def Thompson/Elliott (V) 60 60
McDaniel/Bosse (SM) def Fleming/Boyes (B) 61 60
Handley/Frohling(SM) def Yoos/Cano (DP) 62 76(1)
Bidebach/Worthy(V) def Dalton/Monroe (SB) 63 61
Yang/Egger (DP) def Juker/White (B). 61 62
Second Round
Hale/Kilstofte def McDaniel/Bosse 60 60
Yang/Egger def Bidebach/Worthy 60 60
Wang/Shott def Casey/Cuttler 63 61
Sorenson/Gulden def Frohling/Handley 62 67 62
Semifinals
Hale/Kilstofte (SB) vs Wang/Shott (DP)
Yang/Egger (DP) vs Sorenson/Gulden (SB)
The doubles semifinals will be played 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Knowlwood. The singles and doubles finals will follow at about 3:30 p.m.
— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.