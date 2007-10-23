Channel League Football Teams Have Tough Week

It was a rough week for the Channel League football teams in Santa Barbara, all of which came away with a loss in week seven.

It was a rough week for the Channel League football teams in Santa Barbara, all of which came away with a loss in week seven. They all look to bounce back as the regular season is coming to a close and the playoffs are rapidly approaching. With only three weeks left, every game is crucial.

Santa Barbara High School

Head football coach Will Gonzales gave a tribute to the determination of his football team against the Channel League’s top team, St. Bonaventure. After recognizing the great deal of talent St. Bonaventure has on their team, Gonzales said his team never gave up.

“They played their hearts out, but came up short,” he said.

Putting the loss behind him, Gonzales is focused on the winless San Marcos Royals at 5 p.m. Friday. He recalled the 13-24 loss suffered last year, and hopes to use that game as motivation for his players.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to be a part of this game,” he said, referring to “The Big Game.”

San Marcos High School

Head Football coach Dare Holdren didn’t have much of a complicated explanation as to why his 0-7 Royals have been so unsuccessful on the field this season.

“We just haven’t done enough,” he said following a 20-40 loss to Channel League opponent Buena.

Coach Holdren said this team has their work cut out for them against crosstown rival Santa Barbara on Friday. He said he realizes that his team is obviously the underdog in “The Big Game,” but when these two teams get together anything can happen, regardless of record.

He praised running back Andy Segal, offensive lineman Oscar Trujillo and offensive lineman Michael Kraus for their hard work in this difficult season.

Dos Pueblos High School

Head football coach Jeff Uyesaka pointed out what a tough league the Channel League is, reporting his team’s 21-28 overtime loss to Ventura last week. He stressed that it’s going to be a tough game versus No. 1-ranked St. Bonaventure next week.

He praised his players for their performances on and off the field, bringing along offensive lineman Gabe Ocampo with an overall GPA of 3.6, and offensive lineman Bryan Heller with an overall GPA of 4.2

Girls tennis coach Liz Frech was pleased with her team’s performance so far. She was accompanied by a number of players, including seniors Amy Logan and Lia Durham.

Carpinteria High School

Carpinteria’s High School football team is now 2-5 after a last-minute loss to Nordoff High on Friday. Head coach John Hazelton expressed what an awful feeling it was watching the ball leave the foot of Nordhoff’s kicker David Brown and split the uprights with only 12 seconds left in the game to seal a 29-32 loss for the Chargers.

He described next week’s game against Santa Paula as a “must-win.”

He praised offensive lineman Jesus Cardona for his perseverance. On his way to the first practice of the season, Cardona was hit by a car and broke his foot. He is still part of the team and maintains a GPA of 3.5.

Bishop Diego High School

Head football coach Tom Crawford said the game against Malibu last week was a tale of two halves. They played poorly in the first half, but, by the second half, they put the game together mentally and were able to pull out a win.

Coach Crawford recognized his multi-sport athletes AJ Fling who plays baseball and Sam Verhasselt who is on the soccer team as well.