Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 4:15 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Cross Country

San Marcos Boys Bring Home Channel League Cross Country Title

Royals boys and girls teams, Dos Pueblos girls and two boys qualify for CIF Prelims

By Christian Eckert, Sports Reporter | November 2, 2017 | 9:35 p.m.

The San Marcos boys beat Ventura for the third time this year and clinched their first Channel League cross country title of this century on Thursday at Camino Real Park.

The Royals were led by the dynamic duo of Jason Peterson and Ty Burre. Peterson was third on the flat 3-mile course in 15:37 while Burre came in fourth in 15:40.

"The two were back and forth, with Ty leading earlier in the race and and Jason taking over in the third mile," said San Marcos coach Lawrence Strehmeier. "The guys went out and ran their hearts out with five of the seven running the fastest time that they have ever run on that course."

It was a great day for the San Marcos cross country program, as both the boys and girls teams qualified for CIF Prelims.

The girls team finished second to Ventura. Sophomore Madison Funk was the Royals' top finisher in third with a time of 17:55. Kaela Cleary was fourth in 18:06. Both times were personal bests.

The CIF Prelms are Nov. 11 in Riverside.

San Marcos Girls Times:

3rd Madison Funk 17:55

4th Kaela Cleary 18:06

6th Mya Adornetto 18:50

13th Talia Hamilton 20:08

15th Lyla Krock 20:21

16th Kendra Dayton 20:26

21st Camille Lubach 20:54

Boys Times:

3rd Jason Peterson 15:37

4th Ty Burre 15:40

7th Kyle Rheinschild 15:44

9th Will Snyder 16:14

11th Dominic Pugliano 16:18

15th Ryan Hullander 16:29

19th David Dinklage 16:49

Dos Pueblos

The Dos Pueblos girls squad advanced to CIF Prelims after finishing third in the meet. Strong showings from Kailey Reardon (19:12, eighth place) and Josie Morales (19:41, 10th place) powered the Chargers into the postseason.

The DP boys squad did not qualify despite a third-place finish, But two Charger runners raced their way into prelims as individuals. Sophomore Joseph Pearlman and junior Nathaniel Getachew were fifth (15:41) and sixth (15:43) respectively, to book their spots in Riverside.

"They ran very wise races, stalking the pack in the first mile and getting into position with a mile to go," said Dos Pueblos coach Micks Purnell. "They held off kicking until just the right time at the end to secure the last individual spots going to Prelims."

Girls Times:

8th Kailey Reardon 19:12

10th Josie Morales 19:41

12th Emmi Wyttenbach 20:04

18th Molly Gans 20:29

22nd Zoe Geller 20:54

23rd Madeline Choi 21:02

25th Riley Wahlberg 22:31

Boys Times:

5th Joseph Pearlman 15:41

6th Nathaniel Getachew 15:43

20th Ben Stefanski 16:50

22nd Henry Urschel 16:57

23rd Scott Buie 17:01

24th Joshua McGregor 17:10

Santa Barbara

The Santa Barbara boys saw a strong performance from Jake Ballantine, who finished eighth overall with a time of 15:46. Teammate Thomas Everest finished second on the team and 21st overall with a time of 16:54.

The girls squad was paced by Margharita Ronzoni, who finished with a time of 22:37, good for 26th overall.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 