Channel League Tennis Final 4 Pits Santa Barbara against San Marcos

Tennis

San Marcos and Santa Barbara High players will square off in the singles semifinals of the Channel League individual tennis tournament.

Top-seeded Yuka Perera, who is seeking her fourth straight league singles title, advanced without losing a game. She'll face No. 5 Claire Stotts of Santa Barbara, who beat Cabrillo's Kayla Kling, 6-4, 6-4, in the quarterfinals. Stotts earlier beat Samantha Forster of San Marcos, 6-2, 6-1

In the other semifinal, No. 2 Fiona Kinsella of San Marcos will take on No. 3 Santa Barbara's Sophia Osotvany.

The matches will be played at the Knowlwood Tennis Club at 3 p.m.

Kinsella knocked out Claire Collison of Santa Ynez, 6-4, 6-1. Kinsella had lost both meetings with Collison during the regular season. Collison earlier defeated Heidi Hatton of Santa Barbara in a super tiebreaker, 7-6, 3-6, (10-3 tiebreak).

Ostovany won her first match 6-0, 6-0 and then defeated Alessa Somer of Dos Pueblos in a super tiebreaker. Somer won the first set 6-2 and Ostovany fought back to take the second 7-6 (7-4 in the tiebreaker).



"Sophia and Alessa battled back and forth and Sophia found her rhythm and used variety quite well in the end," Santa Barbara coach Danny Echt said. "The tension affected the ball striking for both players, as they at times found it difficult to hit through shots, and then they would snap out of it and play a few points at a high level. These two young talented players are showing a lot of grit and their matches all season have been very close."



