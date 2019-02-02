Dos Pueblos Wins 7 Channel League Wrestling Titles, San Marcos Earns One

Wrestling

Seven Dos Pueblos wrestlers and one from San Marcos won weight class titles at the Channel League Championships at Cabrillo High on Saturday.

Senior Diego Cruz led the way for DP as he was named the league's Upper Weight MVP. Cruz won the 152-pound title, the second league title in his career. He was the 120-pound champion as a sophomore.

Sean Yamasaki of the Chargers captured his third straight league championship, taking the 126-pound weight class.

Dos Pueblos put 10 wrestlers in the finals. The other champions were Charlly Ramirez Padilla (106), Telmo Ortiz Mendoza (113), Anthony Martinez (132), Aden Jones (195) and Jackson Stetler (220).

The runners-up were Kade Uyesaka (120), Abraham Perdomo (138) and Oscar Phillips (145).

"There were many highlights today but the coaching staff was really proud of Anthony Martinez at 132 pounds," DP coach Anthony Califano said. "He has been a great teammate, hard worker and has been under the radar a little with so many outstanding guys around him. It was great to see him win a league title.

"I was also really happy for Aden Jones at 195. He had a slow start this season but he has shown a lot of improvemnt in the last two weeks. I don't think I've seen a kid smile bigger on the podium than Aden."

Matt Pencek won the 160-pound title for San Marcos.

"I am extremely impressed and proud of Matt Pencek," San Marcos coach Danny Sifuentez said. "The big surprise with this young man is that he is a first-year wrestler. This just shows you what competitiveness and determination this young man has.

"Matt continues to get better by the day and is very coachable. He is so well rounded and it’s such a coach's dream."

The Royals had three runners-up: Brandon Gonzalez (152), Juan Solis (182), Alejandro Rios (heavyweight) and Jose Lopez (113). Miguel Sanchez (170) and Estevan Flores (138) placed third.

"All in all I am proud of my team, we have 9 CIF qualifiers," Sifuentez said. "We have worked extremely hard throughout the season. This season has been amazing. We already made history at our school for making the CIF Team Duals, the first time in San Marcos history we have ever made the playoffs."

The next competition is the CIF Individual Championships at Temecula Valley High, Feb. 8-9.