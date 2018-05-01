Channelkeeper Blue Water Ball Rides $190,000 Wave of Success

Local water watchdog Santa Barbara Channelkeeper held its 18th Annual Blue Water Ball at Deckers Brands’ headquarters on Earth Day, April 21. The event raised some $190,000 for the organization’s work to protect and restore the Santa Barbara Channel and its watersheds.

While sipping local wines, shopping at an auction, and savoring a gourmet dinner, the gala's 250 revelers celebrated Channelkeeper's recent victories for clean water.

Guests included elected officials Santa Barbara County Supervisor Das Williams, state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, and Santa Barbara City Council member Eric Friedman.

Also among attendees were Dan and Rae Emmett, Jack and Judy Stapelmann, Yvon and Malinda Chouinard, Shaun and Carla Tomson, Derek and Theresa Carlson, Rich and Krista Coffin, Geoff Green, Jean Schuyler, and Garland and Brenda Reiter.



Actor, activist, and surfer Gregory Harrison orchestrated the evening's events as master of ceremonies.

Filmmaker and environmentalist Mimi Armstrong deGruy's inspiring keynote address included sneak peeks of her upcoming documentary Diving Deep, slated for release this summer, which celebrates her late husband, the curious and enthusiastic underwater filmmaker Mike DeGruy.

Channelkeeper thanks all who attended, volunteered and contributed to make its 18th Annual Blue Water Ball its most successful ever. This year’s event sponsors included:

Deckers, Patagonia, Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation, MarBorg Industries, UCSB, US Trust, Montecito Bank & Trust, Melville Winery, HG Data, Seabridge Marina, Santa Barbara City College Foundation, Bluewater Grill, Mission Wealth, The Sandbox, Coastal Fund, and Environment Now.

— Kira Redmond for Channelkeeper.