Channelkeeper’s Blue Water Ball a Party for Mother Nature

By Laura Moreno for Santa Barbara Channelkeeper | April 6, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Santa Barbara Channelkeeper’s 18th Annual Blue Water Ball fundraising gala is happening Saturday, April 21, in the rotunda at Deckers Brands’ headquarters to celebrate Earth Day and Channelkeeper's accomplishments for clean water on the South Coast.

The party will bring together a community of surfers, sailors, swimmers, scientists and environmental champions who care about the Santa Barbara Channel.

The evening will begin with live music, a silent auction and reception offering fine local wine, beer and spirits, followed by a gourmet dinner, and dancing to DJ Darla Bea.

The keynote address will be given by conservationist and filmmaker Mimi Armstrong deGruy,
 
DeGruy is a Santa Barbara-based documentary filmmaker. With her late husband, underwater filmmaker Mike deGruy, she produced numerous hours of award-winning television for broadcasters including National Geographic Television and the BBC.

Before working with Mike deGruy, she worked for CNN, Turner Broadcasting's series Portrait of America, and the PBS series The Infinite Voyage.

Blue Water Ball guests will be treated to sneak peeks of DeGruy's latest documentary project, Diving Deep, celebrating her late husband and his mission to save the oceans. Diving Deep is slated for release this summer.

Channelkeeper’s mission is to protect and restore the Santa Barbara Channel and its watersheds. Through science-based advocacy, education, field work and enforcement, Channelkeeper defends the community’s right to clean water.

Channelkeeper also informs, inspires and empowers people to speak and act for local waterways.

The Blue Water Ball will help Channelkeeper raise unrestricted funds to protect the water resources that make the Santa Barbara area one of the most beautiful coastal communities.

Auction items will include local food and wine, art and jewelry, vacation and adventure experiences, and a selection of merchandise from such companies as Patagonia, GoPro, and Fletcher Chouinard Designs.

For tickets and event details, visit bluewaterball.org. To learn more about Santa Barbara Channelkeeper, visit sbck.org.

— Laura Moreno for Santa Barbara Channelkeeper.

 

