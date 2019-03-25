Pixel Tracker

Monday, March 25 , 2019, 3:22 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Channelkeeper’s Blue Water Ball Rides $225,000 Green Wave

By Amanda Kelley for Santa Barbara Channelkeeper | March 25, 2019 | 2:04 p.m.

At its 19th Annual Blue Water Ball, local water watchdog Santa Barbara Channelkeeper raised more than $225,000 for its work to protect and restore the Santa Barbara Channel and its watersheds.

The gala was held March 16 at Deckers Brands’ headquarters in Goleta. There were 250 attendees who sipped local wines, shopped at an extensive auction, savored a gourmet dinner, and celebrated Channelkeeper's recent victories for clean water. 

Guests included Santa Barbara County Supervisor Gregg Hart; Wendy Motta, representing Rep. Salud Carbajal; Central Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board member Jeff Young; and Ocean Protection Council member Michael Brown.

Also attending were: Dan and Rae Emmett, Jack Stapelmann, Yvon and Malinda Chouinard, Shaun and Carla Tomson, Derek and Theresa Carlson, David and Lyn Anderson, Gregory Harrison, Steve Gaines and Peggy Lubchenko, Abe Powell, Blaine and  Valerie Lando, Travis and Amanda Lee, Steve Walden, and Jean Schuyler.

Andrew Firestone orchestrated the evening's events as emcee.

Rick Ridgeway, vice president of public engagement for Patagonia, delivered the keynote address, inspiring the audience with stories of his mountaineering adventures with Yvon Chouinard and Dan Emmett, and Patagonia’s pioneering efforts to protect the planet while running a successful business.

Channelkeeper thanks all who attended, volunteered, and contributed to make its 19th Annual Blue Water Ball its most successful ever.

This year’s event sponsors included: MarBorg Industries, Patagonia, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation, UCSB, Advanced Veterinary Services, NEWS Label, Montecito Bank & Trust, TCIG Pacific Insurance Services.

Farmers Insurance Federal Credit Union, HG Insights, Seabridge Marina, Santa Barbara City College Foundation, Sustainable Vine Wine Tours, Mission Wealth, Home Improvement Center Santa Barbara.

Stradling Attorneys at Law, First Republic Bank, Wells Fargo Private Bank, and Riviera Towel Company.
 
Santa Barbara Channelkeeper’s mission is to protect and restore the Santa Barbara Channel and its watersheds through science-based advocacy, education, field work and enforcement. To learn more, visit www.sbck.org.

— Amanda Kelley for Santa Barbara Channelkeeper.

 

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 