Channelkeeper’s Blue Water Ball Rides $225,000 Green Wave

At its 19th Annual Blue Water Ball, local water watchdog Santa Barbara Channelkeeper raised more than $225,000 for its work to protect and restore the Santa Barbara Channel and its watersheds.

The gala was held March 16 at Deckers Brands’ headquarters in Goleta. There were 250 attendees who sipped local wines, shopped at an extensive auction, savored a gourmet dinner, and celebrated Channelkeeper's recent victories for clean water.

Guests included Santa Barbara County Supervisor Gregg Hart; Wendy Motta, representing Rep. Salud Carbajal; Central Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board member Jeff Young; and Ocean Protection Council member Michael Brown.

Also attending were: Dan and Rae Emmett, Jack Stapelmann, Yvon and Malinda Chouinard, Shaun and Carla Tomson, Derek and Theresa Carlson, David and Lyn Anderson, Gregory Harrison, Steve Gaines and Peggy Lubchenko, Abe Powell, Blaine and Valerie Lando, Travis and Amanda Lee, Steve Walden, and Jean Schuyler.

Andrew Firestone orchestrated the evening's events as emcee.

Rick Ridgeway, vice president of public engagement for Patagonia, delivered the keynote address, inspiring the audience with stories of his mountaineering adventures with Yvon Chouinard and Dan Emmett, and Patagonia’s pioneering efforts to protect the planet while running a successful business.

Channelkeeper thanks all who attended, volunteered, and contributed to make its 19th Annual Blue Water Ball its most successful ever.

This year’s event sponsors included: MarBorg Industries, Patagonia, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation, UCSB, Advanced Veterinary Services, NEWS Label, Montecito Bank & Trust, TCIG Pacific Insurance Services.

Farmers Insurance Federal Credit Union, HG Insights, Seabridge Marina, Santa Barbara City College Foundation, Sustainable Vine Wine Tours, Mission Wealth, Home Improvement Center Santa Barbara.

Stradling Attorneys at Law, First Republic Bank, Wells Fargo Private Bank, and Riviera Towel Company.



Santa Barbara Channelkeeper’s mission is to protect and restore the Santa Barbara Channel and its watersheds through science-based advocacy, education, field work and enforcement. To learn more, visit www.sbck.org.

— Amanda Kelley for Santa Barbara Channelkeeper.