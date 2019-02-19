Channing Peake Gallery’s 30th Anniversary Show Features Paintings at Casa del Herrero

Casa del Herrero and the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission will host a new exhibition, Channing Peake at Casa del Herrero and Highlights from the Santa Barbara County Collection, March 4-September at the Channing Peake Gallery, 105 E. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara.

The community is invited to attend the free opening reception taking place 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at the gallery.

Channing Peake was a renowned California artist whose career was celebrated internationally. What few may realize is that Peake worked as an apprentice at Casa del Herrero, an 11-acre estate in Montecito, from 1933-34. While only at the estate for a year, he left an indelible mark on the aesthetic.

Peake’s important artistic contribution will be celebrated in the upcoming exhibition, Channing Peake at Casa del Herrero and Highlights from the Santa Barbara County Collection.

Coinciding with the gallery’s 30th anniversary, the show will provide insight into the special nature of the apprenticeship and its influence on Peake throughout his artistic career.

“We are thrilled to collaborate on this exhibition and showcase Channing Peake’s work. It will be particularly meaningful as we commemorate the 30th anniversary of the dedication of the gallery,” said Julia Rutherford Daly, Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture curator and exhibit co-curator.

Peake is credited with painting many images on the interior of the Casa’s historic George Washington Smith house, and the exhibition will include photographs of the architectural paintings in addition to original drawings never before available for public viewing.

Peake’s work from the Santa Barbara County’s permanent collection will also be displayed as an important component of the exhibition. Representing a span of 40 years, this oeuvre offers insight into the range of materials the artist employed from the 1940s to the 1980s.

“As the viewer will see, the Casa images are whimsical; painted to reflect the artistic temperament of the original owner George Fox Steedman,” said Jessica Tade, Casa executive director and exhibition co-curator.

“This exhibition highlights the uniqueness of the Casa apprenticeship while showing its role on Channing Peake’s artistic aesthetic later in life,” she said.

When visitors come to Casa del Herrero, or the House of the Blacksmith, they are transported to Montecito in the 1920s and 1930s, the heyday of the original owner George Fox Steedman.

Designed by George Washington Smith, the Casa is one of the finest examples of Spanish Colonial Revival architecture in America. It is included on the National Register of Historic Places, and maintains National Historic Landmark status in part due to its eclectic mix of Country Place Era and Moorish-inspired gardens created by Ralph Stevens, Lockwood de Forest, and Francis T. Underhill.

Today, the 11-acre estate functions as a nonprofit organization with the goal of preserving the house and grounds, as well as the Steedman family’s collection of 15th- and 16th-century fine and decorative art objects from the Golden Age of Spain, books, sketchbooks, drawings, and horticultural records.

Casa del Herrero is preserved and stewarded for the benefit of the community, and can be visited by booking a tour at casadelherrero.com.

The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture is a Division of the County’s Community Services Department, serving as the local governmental umbrella for arts and culture projects and programs within the county. For information, visit www.sbac.ca.gov.

— Jessica Tade for Channing Peake Gallery.