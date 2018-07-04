Chantel Braley Is New Advocate Supervisor at CASA

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Santa Barbara County has named Chantel Braley its volunteer advocate supervisor. Braley’s previous work with local nonprofits and passion for helping her community make her a valuable addition to the CASA team.

She comes to CASA with a background in social justice and knowledge of the Santa Barbara County community. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Smith College with a double major in religion and Jewish studies.

While working as the volunteer coordinator and events specialist for Jewish Family Service in Santa Barbara, she assisted with a program that matched at-risk youth with Holocaust survivors as their mentors.

A Santa Barbara local, Braley said she is eager to assure every child in need has a CASA volunteer.

In her position as advocate supervisor, Braley will work alongside associate director Aaron Pankratz, where she will support and supervise CASA volunteers in their role as child advocates.

“Chantel’s experience and enthusiasm for CASA will help motivate our current advocates so we may better serve every child,” said Pankratz.

“CASA is important to me because I know firsthand how terrifying, traumatic, and turbulent it can be for children who are in abusive environments,” Braley said.

“I’m honored to be able to assist CASA volunteers as they advocate for our community’s most vulnerable children,” she said.

Braley will be supervising some 35 volunteers advocating for 45 children in the foster care system.

“As CASA of Santa Barbara County grows so that we can serve every child in our county who has experienced abuse or neglect, adding Chantel to our team ensures that we meet that goal," said Kim Colby Davis, executive director.

"With her energy and enthusiasm for her new role, I am confident that she will support our volunteers through the process of advocating for the most vulnerable children in our community, enabling them to be fierce advocates," Davis said.

"I hope that volunteers who have worked with Chantel in the past will be excited to join our team. CASA volunteers and supporters are always needed,” Davis said.

— Kira Farrell for CASA.