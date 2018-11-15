Chantel Cappuccilli Steps Down as Westmont Women’s Soccer Coach

Soccer

Chantel Cappuccilli has resigned as the women's soccer at Westmont College, the school announced.

Cappuccilli served as the head coach for the past four years and was an assistant coach for the preceding two years. Her resignation is effective at the end of this calendar year.

"Our women's soccer program has a long history of success and Coach Cappuccilli has continued the tradition of excellence during her time at Westmont," said Westmont athletic director Dave Odell. "We will immediately commence a search to take over this nationally prominent program."

Assistant coaches Caleb Cole and Dan Ribbens will continue to run the program until a suitable replacement is found.

Cappuccilli posted a record of 61-14-9 (.780) during her tenure as Westmont's head coach and led the Warriors to three NAIA National Championship appearances. In her first season at the helm, the Warriors won both a GSAC regular season co-championship and the GSAC Tournament championship.

"I feel privileged that my first job came immediately upon completion of my master's degree and it was at Westmont," said Cappuccilli. "It has been a great honor to work at Westmont as long as I have. It was a growing experience as a person and as a coach. Professionally and relationally, it stretched me in every facet. All I have learned, including Westmont's embracing and intimate portrayal of community, will always be with me and will most certainly be applied to my next profession."

Cappuccilli was just 23 when she started coaching at Westmont.

"I have been in one career path over the last six years and this is all I have known. Although I have loved coaching, I am excited to move forward and determine what career path my strengths facilitate. At this point in time, I do not foresee coaching in the future."

Cappuccilli, Westmont's 11th head coach, will depart with the second-highest winning percentage in program history.