Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 2:48 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Appeals Court Orders Retrial to Determine Damages in Chapala One Fraud Case

A Superior Court jury ruled in Melchiori Construction’s favor in a civil suit against Chapala One LLC and owner Don Hughes in 2011

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | February 13, 2014 | 11:17 p.m.

A state appeals court panel has ordered a retrial to determine damages involving the former Melchiori Construction Co. and Chapala One developer Don Hughes.

A Santa Barbara County Superior Court jury ruled in Melchiori’s favor in the civil suit against Chapala One LLC and owner Don Hughes in 2011, after Melchiori's attorneys had argued that during the construction of the downtown luxury condo project, Melchiori was essentially forced to continue with construction while being underpaid $5.8 million.

The jury awarded those compensatory damages, but the appellate court judges stated that the case must go back to determine punitive damages.

The Second District Court of Appeal filed an opinion Feb. 5, stating that it was upholding the charges of fraud against Hughes, but that damages would need to be retried.

"The amount of compensatory damages — $5,819,165 — awarded by the jury must be vacated," according to the opinion written by Justice Kenneth Yegan.

Proof of malice is needed to qualify for punitive damages, which testimony from the court might have proven, had it not been ruled inadmissible by Superior Court Judge Denise de Bellefeuille.

Yegan said that Hughes told Scott Jacobs, Melchiori's lead project manager for the Chapala One project, that "he wanted to drive that goddamned [blank] out of business."

"In his testimony, Jacobs used the term 'blank' because the trial court had previously ruled that the ethnic slur allegedly used by Hughes — 'wop' — was inadmissible," Yegan stated.

The court found that "the statement, which could include the highly relevant word 'wop,' could well convince the jury of malice" and that "the refusal to instruct on punitive damages resulted in a miscarriage of justice."

Melchiori filed for bankruptcy in 2012, both personally and for the company, and his financial troubles are well-documented.

Many local companies claim they are still owed money after they took on jobs for which Melchiori was the general contractor.

Melchiori was also the subject of a criminal probe by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department, though no charges have been filed.

John Rydell II, an attorney for Hughes, said it should be made clear that the court reversed the entire damage award.

"It wiped out all of the damages," he told Noozhawk this week. "They are starting from square one."

With a number of settlement credits and payments already made, Rydell said, credits to Hughes are bigger than any damages to be paid to Melchiori.

"Melchiori was paid in full for this job, and is never going to end up with any damages," he said.

Rydell represented Hughes during the trial, and said he thought the judge made the proper decision to take punitive damages away.

As for the racial slur, "judges exclude testimony all the time," he said, adding that the appeals court did a bit of "Monday morning quarterbacking" with de Bellefeuille.

"She's a hardworking judge and she did her level best," he said.

Edward Kerns, who represents Melchiori, said his client's bankruptcy process is still ongoing.

"Everybody was pointing the finger at Mark; the reality was Mark was liquidating everything he owned," Kerns said, adding that Melchiori poured his own money into keeping the company alive.

Melchiori was required to make changes to the project without negotiation, Kerns said, and made the changes even when the payments got behind.

"Hughes knew he was screwing him all along," Kerns said. "[Melchiori] made people millions. Nobody seems to be rallying around him now that he's been screwed."

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 