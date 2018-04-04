Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 12:23 pm | Overcast with Haze 58º

 
 
 
 

Chapter One of School Year Opens With a Group Read

By Luisa Robinson for Santa Barbara Middle School | September 12, 2017 | 3:54 p.m.

Kicking off the new school year, Santa Barbara Middle School is enjoying an all-school read. Inspired by a national movement — the Reading Without Walls Challenge — all SBMS students and faculty are reading Home of the Brave by Katherine Applegate.

Students and faculty will get together to discuss the story of a young Sudanese boy who was a “lost boy” now living in the United States. The novel is written in verse, and provides a rich platform for conversation and contemplation.

The purpose behind the school-wide collaborative read is two-fold.

The school aims to jump start its independent reading program and strengthen the cross grade-level community with this popular novel.

Students will use the book as a starting point for establishing personal reading goals, as well as for their initial journal entries in their literary reflection logs.

Additionally, students will meet in mixed age groups (grades 6-9) to form literary circles to discuss the book’s content and theme.

For parents and faculty, the SBMS Great Reads for Grown-ups program begins its second year with Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel. This National Book Award Fiction Finalist title ties in with the greater Santa Barbara Reads community-wide program slated for later this year.

During the 2018 school year, parents, alumni and faculty, will read and discuss Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis by J.D. Vance.

At SBMS, there’s no better way to start the new school year and build community than with a good book.

— Luisa Robinson for Santa Barbara Middle School.

 
